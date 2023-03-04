[Watch] "Indian media is tough" - RCB mentor Sania Mirza’s advice to Sophie Devine on how to deal with pressure

Legendary Indian tennis player Sania Mirza addressed the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

RCB are set to play their first game of WPL 2023 against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 5) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sania Mirza announced her retirement last month from an illustrious career in tennis that spanned two decades. She will play her farewell game in her home city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sania was appointed as the mentor of RCB for the inaugural edition of WPL. In a video released by the franchise on its various social media outlets, Sania had her first interaction with RCB women's team players.

She said:

"Hi guys, first of all it's such a pleasure to be part of RCB. I know nothing about cricket. It's not really something I was like what I am going to do. What I am going to talk to the girls."

She added:

"I am just recently retired last week actually. My next step in life was to try and help women athletes around and in India or in any sport to help with the mental aspects of things which I have been over through the last 20 years."

She also said:

"Somebody has anything to talk about, I am here, I can give you my number. Even when I am not here, I am available on the phone. We can have a chat and I am really excited to be part of it."

Mirza had individual interactions with many players after her speech. One of the players she talked to was New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

The six-time Grand Slam Doubles winner gave tips to Devine on dealing with the external pressure of the game.

Mirza told Devine:

"It's normal to feel the pressure. It's very normal but you just have to know how to deal with it and kind of block the noise a little bit. And Indian media is tough like (giggles). I mean it's also good stuff (and) that's how you grow."

Mirza also attended RCB's training camp in Mumbai and narrated her struggles to a youngster throughout their bus journey.

Sania Mirza interacts with players from other WPL teams

Sania Mirza not only met players from RCB but also interacted with players from opposition camps. The 36-year-old was seen greeting and talking to Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol on the field.

Sania will play her last-ever tennis match at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue where she started her journey. Her family, close friends and tennis partners will attend the match.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes