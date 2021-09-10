[Watch] IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan hits the nets ahead of the start of marquee tournament

Shikhar Dhawan was back in action as he hit the nets hard ahead of the start of IPL 2021. The southpaw was in scintillating form in the first half of the edition, racking up 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28 and a strike rate of 134.27.

The Delhi Capitals batsman posted a reel on Instagram that saw him warm up and go through the motions before eventually padding up and hitting the nets. He captioned the reel:

"Soorma 🔥👊🏼"

You can watch the reel below:

This update on the opener's IPL prep comes after his ICC T20 World Squad snub. Shikhar Dhawan was one of the unlucky players to have missed out on the all-important tournament. Former players have revealed their two cents on the snub and one of them was Aussie spinner Brad Hogg.

He said:

"Shikhar Dhawan could be a little bit unlucky here, he started to really come off age, he improved his strike-rate for the last couple of months. But I just think that he is a little bit too slow with the way that the T20 format has moved along."

Shikhar Dhawan and Delhi Capitals schedule in the second phase of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals are currently first in the IPL points table. They will begin their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Here is their schedule:

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Also Read

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Parimal Dagdee