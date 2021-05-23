[Watch] Ishan Kishan shares his bat weight, number of bats and how he prepares for a match

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a throwback video from the IPL where Ishan Kishan discussed the nitty-gritty of his bats. The left-hander explained how he prepares his bat before a match and how many bats he carries normally.

The young Indian batsman revealed that he prefers a 1150gm bat.

You can watch the clip here shared by MI:

Ishan Kishan's bat weight, the number of bats he carries and the preparations before a match



Our pocket dynamo talks about his weapon on the field

In the video, Ishan Kishan explains certain nuances of his bat and said:

"Let's say I've asked for a bat weighing 1150 grams. But the total weight of the bat is 1150 grams. After putting the grip and the stickers, it might go up slightly. So if we want to get the weight reduced or if it feels the weight is on the lower half of the bat, we would get it balanced by shaving some of the top part off. Most modern bats now, if they have been pressed well, they can be used directly in a match situation. Pressing is vital."

Ishan Kishan had a torrid time in the IPL 2021, scoring 73 runs across five games at an average of just over 14. The young star was dropped for a few games this season after his failures.

Mumbai Indians were on the fourth spot in the points table before the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases inside various teams' bio-bubbles.

Ishan Kishan will be keen to make the squad for the Sri Lanka tour in July

India v England - 2nd T20 International

The BCCI recently announced a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, where Team India will square off with the island nation in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

With senior players set to be away on the tour of England, the selectors are expected to field a much-changed side for the series against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan should be in line to make the roster following his exploits earlier in the year against England. The batsman scored a brisk 56 off 32 balls on his T20I debut, earning him the Man of the Match prize in his first international outing.