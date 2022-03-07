[Watch] Ishan Kishan shows off his swag in latest IPL 2022 photoshoot

A rising star among India's wicketkeeper-batsmen, Ishan Kishan recently showed off his swag in a completely different setting to the one he is used to - a photoshoot. This is ahead of the upcoming IPL season where the youngster will be playing for the Mumbai Indians.

The 23-year-old last represented India during the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. He scored 105 runs across two games at an impressive strike rate of 147.89 while opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ishan Kishan will be expected to continue his impressive run during IPL 2022, for the five-time champions.

Meanwhile, before the league gets underway, the youngster gave his fans a glimpse of his personal life by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle.

You can watch the video below:

"I knew MI would go for me" - Ishan Kishan said after Mumbai Indians retained him through massive bid

Ishan Kishan revealed that he anticipated that Mumbai Indians would bid for him at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the amount of money the franchise spent on him was a cause of concern for the swashbuckling opener.

The former champions overcame a bidding war against Sunrisers Hyderabad to successfully sign up the highly-talented keeper-batsman for ₹15.25 crores.

In an interview with TOI, the rising star in limited-overs cricket opened up about his thought process during the mega auction:

“I knew MI would go for me. That wasn't the worrying bit. The worrying part was the rising price because MI needed to save on money to build the rest of the team. It wasn't just about me. For a minute there, I must admit, my heart skipped a beat.”

He added:

“There's a reason why I wanted to come back to MI. They know me, they understand my game and I know my franchise and how it works. Because I've been part of this family, I was sure I didn't want to go anywhere else."

Ishan Kishan also spoke about the strong bond he has with the team and its management.

I've been here four years and the bonding has been amazing. We've won two trophies, stood for each other and with each other. They know my cricket and I know they will take care of me. So, I didn't want to go anywhere else.”

Mumbai Indians' campaign in IPL 2022 will commence on March 27 when they face Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat