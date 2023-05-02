[Watch] Ishant Sharma dismisses Vijay Shankar with a peach during the IPL 2023 game between GT and DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace pacer Ishant Sharma bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Vijay Shankar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

The incident took place in the fifth over of GT’s inning. Ishant bowled a fuller-length knuckle ball to deceive Shankar. The right-handed batter, who scored a match-winning fifty in the last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tied to play a flick shot but missed the ball altogether. The ball went on to hit the middle and off-stump.

Watch Vijay Shankar's dismissal below:

With Shankar’s dismissal, Delhi reduced the defending champions to 26/3 after five overs while defending a modest target of 131 runs.

For the uninitiated, Ishant has been exceptional with the ball since his comeback in the ongoing IPL 2023. The senior pacer has scalped four wickets in his first three games at an economy rate of 6.58, excluding the ongoing game against GT.

The 34-year-old will look to continue his exploits with the balls as 10th-placed DC eye a come back in the remaining games.

Ishant Sharma's DC set 131-run target for GT

A clinical batting display from Aman Khan helped the Delhi Capitals post 131 in their allotted 20 overs. Aman scored 51 off 44 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Axar Patel and Ripal Patel also chipped in with 27 and 23, respectively, as other batters failed to deliver.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with sensational figures of 4/11. Mohit Sharma also bagged a couple of wickets, while Rashid Khan scalped one.

At the time of writing, GT were 63/4 after 13 overs, with captain Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar at the crease.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

