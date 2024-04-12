[Watch] Jake Fraser-McGurk belts 3 consecutive sixes after Ravi Bishnoi's dropped catch in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Australia and Delhi Capitals' batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk belted three sixes against Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya in their IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana International Stadium. The right-handed batter hit maximums in three different parts of the venue as the left-arm spinner bowled an expensive over.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings on Friday (April 12) as Pandya came to bowl his second over of the innings. The left-arm spinner started the over with a wide and the youngster smoked the first six over mid-wicket on the first legal delivery. The second six went over extra cover, while the third sailed over long-off.

However, the former Mumbai Indians cricketer made a good comeback as he conceded only two runs off the remaining three deliveries.

The 21-year-old was one of the four changes triggered by the Delhi Capitals after losing to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium the past Sunday. He had also come to IPL 2024 as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi. The Delhi-based franchise also brought in Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

After KL Rahul sent the Capitals into bat, Kuldeep starred for the Capitals with three scalps to reduce the Super Giants to 94-7 at one stage. However, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 55 and his unbroken stand of 73 with Arshad Khan rescued the home side, lifting them to 167-7 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi's dropped catch gave Jake Fraser-McGurk a much-needed lifeline

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

With Fraser-McGurk smashing three sixes in an over off Pandya, the Super Giants will rue the dropped catch when he was on 24 off 21 balls. The incident occurred in the 12th over when KL Rahul threw the ball to Marcus Stoinis to bowl. Fraser-McGurk smacked the ball to cover, but the ball slipped out of Bishnoi's hands.

Naveen-ul-Haq eventually got the right-hander out for 55 off 35 balls as Arshad Khan took a simple catch. The 21-year-old however, helped the Capitals to their second win in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, the Super Giants registered their first loss after making 160.