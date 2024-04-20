[Watch] Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 30 runs off Washington Sundar's over in DC vs SRH IPL 2024 runfest

Jake Fraser-McGurk slammed Washington Sundar for 30 runs in an over during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 20). The right-hander smashed three sixes and as many boundaries in the third over of DC's run chase.

Fraser-McGurk began the over with back-to-back boundaries towards mid-off. The 22-year-old then smacked a six over long-on and followed that up with a four through the covers. McGurk finished the over with two maximums over long-off.

Watch the video below:

McGurk scored 65 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 361.11, including seven sixes and five boundaries. He was eventually dismissed by Mayank Markande, caught by Heinrich Klaasen in front of point.

Fraser-McGurk, who replaced the injured Lungi Ngidi for a base price of INR 50 lakh, has been impressive for DC since making his debut in IPL 2024. The Australian batter smashed 55 off just 35 against Lucknow Super Giants and then scored 20 off 10 against Gujarat Titans. The Capitals won both those games.

SRH set a 267-run target for DC in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Travis Head, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH post 266/7 against DC in the IPL on Saturday. It was their third 250+ total this year after 287 and 278 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Head starred with the bat, scoring 89 runs off 32 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and 11 boundaries. The left-hander shared a 131-run partnership with Sharma for the opening wicket. The latter also slammed 46 off 12 deliveries, hitting six sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed stayed unbeaten on 59 off 29, including five sixes and two boundaries. Nitish Reddy also chipped in with 37 off 27 with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the top wicket-taker for the Capitals, returning with four wickets but conceded 55 runs in his four overs. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also bagged one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, DC are 138/4 after eight overs, with Tristan Stubbs and skipper Rishabh Pant at the crease. Abhishek Porel was the last batter to be dismissed, stumped by Heinrich Klaasen off Mayank Markande.

Follow the DC vs SRH IPL 2023 live score and updates here.

