[Watch] Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 6 on second ball in LSG vs DC to announce his arrival in IPL 2024

Australian batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a six off his second ball against Yash Thakur to announce his arrival in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in style. The right-handed batter got a breezy start for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 12).

The shot came during the fourth over of DC's run chase. Thakur bowled a short-length ball and Fraser-McGurk pulled it for a six over deep mid-wicket.

Watch the shot below:

For the unversed, Fraser-McGurk was bought for ₹50 lakh as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi. The 22-year-old recently scored 109 runs in three innings for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 league. He had amassed 257 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 158.64, including two half-centuries, for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League last season.

Overall, McGurk has 645 runs in 35 innings, including three half-centuries, in T20s. He will now look to deliver in the absence of Harry Brook (unavailable) for DC as they look to change their fate in IPL 2024.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant maximize powerplay for DC after early wicket vs LSG in IPL 2024 clash

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant maximized the powerplay for DC against LSG after David Warner's early wicket in IPL on Friday. The Capitals were 62-1 after six overs.

At the time of writing, DC were 73/2 after nine overs, with Fraser-McGurk and skipper Rishabh Pant at the crease.

Batting first, LSG posted 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni top scored with an unbeaten 55 runs off 35 balls, including one six and five boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul and Arshad Khan were the only other bright spots with the bat, scoring 39 (22) and 29*(16), respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, finishing with figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar also shared one each.

Rishabh Pant and Co. are searching for their second win of the season following back-to-back losses against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the KL Rahuk-led side are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

