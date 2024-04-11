[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah gets the big fish Virat Kohli once again during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli had a rare off-day in the IPL 2024 season with the bat against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He departed for just three runs off nine balls at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Kohli has been in sublime form this season but struggled to find the middle of the bat throughout his brief innings. MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought on Jasprit Bumrah in the third over and after a couple of plays-and-misses, the star speedster eventually got the big fish.

Virat Kohli looked to take Bumrah on by trying to hit a good length delivery towards deep mid-wicket. However, the ball nipped back, took Kohli's inside edge and Ishan Kishan completed a fine catch diving to his left.

Jasprit Bumrah and the other Mumbai Indians players were rightly ecstatic as they ensured the current Orange Cap holder didn't get off to a rollicking start again. Here's the video:

Bumrah has conceded 140 runs in 16 innings against Kohli but has now dismissed the star batter for the fifth time. He is among the very few bowlers in the world who seem to have the wood over a great batter like Kohli.

RCB rocked early by MI's pace battery

Mumbai Indians began their innings with Mohammad Nabi's off-spin. However, their three pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal have all been bang on the money at the time of writing.

RCB debutant Will Jacks tried to get going with a couple of boundaries, but eventually hit one straight into the hands of Tim David at mid-on. The visitors need skipper Faf du Plessis to bat deep and form a partnership alongside Rajat Patidar and the rest. Mumbai, on the other hand, will know the importance of picking wickets at regular intervals.