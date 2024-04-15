[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah meets MS Dhoni in dressing room after MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah met legendary cricketer MS Dhoni after the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 14).

After leading CSK to five IPL titles, Dhoni stepped down as captain ahead of this season and passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has led the yellow franchise well so far, as they won four out of six games. CSK also beat MI by 20 runs on Sunday in the battle of IPL's heavyweights.

The players from both teams caught up after the conclusion of the game. MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah also had a friendly interaction in the dressing room. An X user gave fans a glimpse of the same by sharing a video on the social media platform.

After being asked to bat first, CSK notched up a total of 206/4. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube starred in the batting department with aggressive half-centuries. MS Dhoni turned the clock back and finished the match in style with a blazing cameo of 20* (4). Jasprit Bumrah bowled an economical spell of 4-0-27-0.

Rohit Sharma's valiant century then ended in vain as MI could only reach 186/6 in 20 overs. The Indian captain played a brilliant knock and kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt for the majority of the chase. However, a lack of support from the other end caused his team's downfall.

"That was the difference" - CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's cameo after win vs MI in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the win and said:

"Our young wicket-keeper scoring three sixes, at the end that was the difference. To start off, on this sort of wicket, you need 10-15 runs extra. We were initially looking at 210-215 but they bowled really well. Still, it was a plus getting to nearly 210. For the bowling, we were spot on. They played some extraordinary shots. In the powerplay, 6 overs 60, would have taken it any day."

He added:

"In these kind of venues, both skills, whether it is bowling or batting, you need to be on the mark. In the bowling department, our Malinga (Matheesha Pathirana) bowled really well. Picked up wickets and nailed those yorkers. Tushar and Shardul also bowled really well.

CSK will next face LSG on Friday (April 19) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.