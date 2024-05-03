[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's yorker sends back Venkatesh Iyer, uproots middle stump  in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah came up with a perfect yorker to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer and bundle out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Wankhede on Friday, May 3. As a result, Iyer departed for 70 runs off 52 balls in an innings laced with three maximums and six boundaries.

The dismissal came off the penultimate ball of the last over of Knight Riders' innings. Bumrah nailed a yorker as Iyer tried to shuffle it down fine leg. The left-hander missed the ball that uprooted the middle stump. The last over (five balls) yielded just two runs.

Bumrah continued his purple patch with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18 in his 3.5 overs. The speedster has bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches for Mumbai this season so far. He will look to continue his masterclass ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the US and the West Indies in June.

Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey helped KKR set a 170-run target for MI in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey helped KKR reach 169 (all out) against MI in the IPL clash on Friday.

Pandey scored 42 runs off 31 balls, including two sixes and as many boundaries. He shared an 83-run partnership with Venkatesh for the sixth wicket to help rescue the visitors from 57/5.

KKR could have scored more but Iyer's mistake cost the team Andre Russell's wicket. The all-rounder was run out while trying to take a non-existent single.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thusara also picked up three wickets, while skipper Hardik Pandya bagged two. Piyush Chawla took the prized scalp of Rinku Singh.

Ninth-placed Mumbai will look to return to winning ways after losing the last three games on the trot. They have three wins in 10 matches so far.

On the other hand, Kolkata are placed second with six wins in nine games. They will next play against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday (May 5).

