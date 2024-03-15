[Watch] Jofra Archer breaks stumps in Sussex vs Karnataka match in Bengaluru

English tearaway quick Jofra Archer displayed his exceptional skills on Friday during a pre-season camp by his county team Sussex in Alur, Bangalore.

Archer was part of a Karnataka State Cricket Association side comprising local players from all-age groups playing a two-day game against Sussex. The English side posted clips of him bowling and getting a couple of his county teammates out. One was an LBW, and the other was a bowled where he even broke the stumps.

Watch the videos here:

Apart from Sussex, Lancashire are also camping in Allur. Both reportedly approached the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to organise a couple of warm-up games ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Although Decan Herald reported that the franchise wasn't sure of finding a window for both county sides, Lancashire are said to have played a warm-up game at the Chinnaswamy on Thursday where some members participated.

"We all know just what a special cricketer he is" - Jos Buttler on Jofra Archer

An exceptional talent, Archer last played for England in March 2023 and has been in and out of squads since 2020 due to recurring elbow and back issues. He was part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 but returned home midway due to injury and since then, he has only been seen in practice-match videos for Sussex.

England's captain Jos Buttler, though, is optimistic about Archer's chances of featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"For Jofra, we all know just what a special cricketer he is and it’s been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform, but with someone like him who is such a superstar, you’re always optimistic that with the physios and doctors working, his body will just allow him to get back where he was", Buttler was quoted as saying by PlanetCricket.

"I know how hard he’s been working at it and of course how desperate he is to come back. A couple of times (I’ve spoken to him). It’s really exciting for him that hopefully he’s going to get back to performing because as a captain, he’s someone you want to throw the ball to."

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.