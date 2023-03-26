[Watch] Jofra Archer joins MI for the IPL 2023 season

England speedster Jofra Archer has finally arrived at the team hotel to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 season. MI posted a video of Archer having a look at the brand new jersey with his name on it.

The video also showed Archer then sitting calmly on the chair having worn the MI jersey, giving the fans the message that he has arrived and is ready to fire all cylinders.

Here's a video that Mumbai Indians posted on their Instagram channel:

MI's bowling is even more dependent on Jofra Archer with Jasprit Bumrah absent

MI spent a whopping INR 8 crore on Jofra Archer during the IPL 2022 mega auction, despite knowing that the speedster would only be available from the IPL 2023 season. According to co-owner Aakash Ambani, the dream for them was to unite Archer and Jasprit Bumrah and make it a lethal combination.

The dream remains unfulfilled as Bumrah is set to miss the IPL 2023 season after back surgery. MI are yet to announce any experienced Indian bowler as a replacement, which makes it even more crucial for Archer to fire on all cylinders. They have also lost Jhye Richardson for the season due to another long-term injury.

This could also prove to be an opportunity for Indian talents like Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, and Arjun Tendulkar to step up in Bumrah's absence. However, one might believe that it has to be Archer who has to do the bulk of the work and MI just cannot afford another injury.

Current MI squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

