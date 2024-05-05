[Watch] Jonty Rhodes lauds ball boy's brilliant catch in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Legendary South African fielder turned coach Jonty Rhodes lauded a ball boy for taking a brilliant catch in the IPL 2024 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

That reaction came as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played an uppercut for a six towards third-man off Vaibhav Arora. It came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third over of the run chase. The ball boy collected the catch with good technique.

LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was impressed when he saw the replay on the big screen. He applauded the young boy who was over the moon with the catch.

Earlier in the match, Rhodes gave a standing ovation as Krishnappa Gowtham took the prized catch of Andre Russell.

For the unversed, Jonty Rhodes is regarded as one of the best fielders of all time. The 54-year-old was the first South African to take 100 ODI catches.

What happened in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match so far?

A clinical all-around performance helped KKR beat LSG by 98 runs in the IPL 2024 match on Sunday, May 5. With the win, they climbed to the top of the points table with eight wins in 11 games. Meanwhile, LSG are now fifth with six wins in 11 matches.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 39 balls in an innings laced with seven maximums and six boundaries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Phil Salt chipped in with 32 apiece off 26 and 14 deliveries, respectively. Captain Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 23 off 15.

Ramandeep Singh provided the final flourish, scoring 25 off six deliveries, smashing three sixes and one boundary. Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the leading wicket-taker for LSG, picking up three wickets but conceded 49 runs. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, and Yudhvir Singh also shared one wicket apiece.

In response, Lucknow were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Marcus Stonis (36 off 21) and KL Rahul (25 off 21) got starts but failed to consolidate. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were the pick of KKR bowlers, finishing with three wickets each. Andre Russell bagged two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine shared one apiece.

The Super Giants will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians in their next IPL game at Eden Gardens on May 11.

