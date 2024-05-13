[Watch] Jos Buttler leaves RR contingent to join England camp ahead of upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has left the team camp and traveled back home to England for international commitments. Buttler will lead the English team at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, startimg next month.

The English side are also the defending champions after lifting the trophy under Buttler in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Australia. Will Jacks and Reece Topley also left the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp and will miss the remainder of the IPL 2024 like his international team captain.

It has been a mixed season for Jos Buttler in IPL this year as he failed to contribute consistently for the RR side. Across 11 games, the right-hander scored 359 runs at an average of 39.89, including two centuries.

The Rajasthan franchise took to their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of Jos Buttler leaving the team camp. In it, Buttler was seen bidding farewell to his mates and leaving in a car.

"We’ll miss you, Jos bhai!"

Jos Buttler played a sedate knock of 21 (25) in his final inning of IPL 2024 in RR vs CSK clash

Buttler's IPL 2024 campaign ended on Sunday with the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR batted first in the contest and could only reach 141/5 in 20 overs. The Royals got off to a slow start as their opener, Jos Buttler, struggled to get going on a sluggish pitch and took 25 balls to score 21 runs before perishing at the start of the 9th over.

Riyan Parag (47*) and Dhruv Jurel (28) batted well in the second half of the innings to help their side reach a respectable total. The target proved to be below par as CSK chased it down in 18.2 overs on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's capain's knock.

RR currently finds themselves in second position in the points table, with 16 points from 12 games. They will next face PBKS and KKR on May 15 and 19 in their remaining league matches of IPL 2024.

The Royals have a couple of talented overseas batters like Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Donovan Ferreira as potential replacements for Buttler in the playing XI for the coming games.

