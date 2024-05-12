[Watch] Karn Sharma takes a sensational running catch to dismiss Shai Hope in RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leggie Karn Sharma took a spectacular running catch as they beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The wicket for RCB broke the vital half-century partnership between Shai Hope and Axar Patel.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over bowled by right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson. The West Indies ODI skipper looked to smash the full-toss outside off over the leg side, but mistimed it. Karn Sharma came running in and avoided a collision with Mahipal Lomror to take a brilliant catch.

The Royal Challengers had nipped out Delhi Capitals' top-order cheaply, dismissing David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Kumar Kushagra with just 30 runs on the board. The partnership between Axar and Hope was worth 56 runs before the latter's dismissal.

RCB register their fifth consecutive victory in IPL 2024 with a 47-run win:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers emerged triumphant despite a seemingly below-par total of 187-9 in the first innings. Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green were the main contributors with the bat. Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar picked up two wickets each for the Capitals. Delhi also dropped a host of catches during the partnership between Jacks and Patidar.

In response, the visiting side could not recover from their top-order slump. Despite stand-in captain Axar Patel's half-century, the Capitals fell 47 runs short of the target as they were bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 3.1-0-20-3, while Lockie Ferguson snared a couple.

Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Cameron Green also collected one wicket apiece as the Royal Challengers remained in contention to reach the playoffs. The Capitals, who were without Rishabh Pant for this fixture, face a very tricky path to reach the tournament's playoffs this year.

