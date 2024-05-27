[Watch] Kavya Maran breaks down in tears after SRH's heartbreaking loss in IPL 2024 final vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise CEO Kavya Maran became emotional and broke down in tears after her team suffered a loss in the IPL 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (May 26). Due to collective performances from all departments, KKR registered an eight-wicket win in the contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It was one-way traffic from start to end as KKR dominated since ball one. Andre Russell (3/19), Harshit Rana (2/24), and Mitchell Starc (2/14) stole the show with the ball and bundled out SRH to a paltry score of 113 in the first innings. Venkatesh Iyer (52*) then hit a blazing half-century to take KKR over the line with ease in just 10.3 overs.

Kavya Maran in the stands was highly disappointed with the result as SRH's campaign ended on a bitter note after a sensational run in the league phase.

You can watch her reaction to the loss in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We didn't have enough on the board"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after defeat vs KKR in IPL 2024 final

At the post-match presentations, SRH skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged his team's shortcomings in the match and opined that they did not score enough runs in the first innings. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"We didn't have enough on the board. They bowled really well, especially Starcy. You hope you get a few boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything. Similar to Ahmedabad as well a few days ago. It was a tricky wicket - if we got 160 we would have been in the game. Wasn't a 200 wicket. We were well short but a few extra runs would have given us a chance."

On his experience of leading SRH in IPL 2024, Cummins added:

"It was fantastic. I hadn't worked with many of the guys before at all. It was great to work with some of the experienced guys with Bhuvi who I've played a lot against. And the younger batters and bowlers as well. A great couple of months. We play a lot over here in India and we see a sea of blue. It's nice to have the crowd on our side for once. It keeps getting bigger and better with each year."

Who should be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback