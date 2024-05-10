Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant decided to roll his arm over during a recent IPL 2024 practice session. The wicketkeeper-batter shared a picture on social media, where he can be seen bowling with an action similar to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's.

Pant also posted an Instagram story of the same picture, tagging star speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The southpaw captioned the post:

"Keeper allrounder anyone?"

Irfan Pathan responded to Rishabh Pant copying his bowling action. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"Same same but different 😂."

Irfan Pathan's comment on Rishabh Pant's post.

You can watch the video of Pant's bowling below:

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket with the ongoing IPL 2024 after being on the sidelines for around 14 months due to the multiple injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash.

Since his return, he has looked in good touch with the bat. With 413 runs from 12 innings, the southpaw is Delhi's leading run-getter this season. He has three half-centuries to his name and his runs have come at a strike rate of 156.43.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC are placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table

Delhi completed a crucial 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous IPL 2024 clash. The side successfully defended a 222-run target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC currently occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. They have registered six victories and as many defeats after their first 12 fixtures. Delhi's net run rate stands at -0.316.

They will now lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12. The contest is of utmost importance for both sides as they look to make it to the all-important play-offs.

Following their game against RCB, DC will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. It will be Delhi's last league match of this edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback