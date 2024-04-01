[Watch] Khaleel Ahmed drops a simple catch to hand MS Dhoni a reprieve during DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024

Khaleel Ahmed won the Player of the Match award in last night's IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings. He bowled an impressive spell of 2/21 in four overs, but he could not take a catch off the second ball of the CSK wicket-keeper's innings.

Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in IPL 2024 last night against the Delhi Capitals. He scored a magnificent 16-ball 37, taking the DC bowlers to the cleaners in the slog overs.

He started his innings with a fantastic four off Mukesh Kumar's bowling, but off the next delivery, Dhoni handed a catch to Khaleel Ahmed. The CSK star attempted a shot towards the point region off a wide low full-toss from Kumar. The ball went straight to Ahmed, who misjudged the catch and shelled it.

IPLT20.com shared the video of Mukesh Kumar's exciting over in their video section. You can watch the clip of the dropped catch at the 00:37 mark in the video below:

Ahmed later came to bowl against Dhoni. The left-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in the first half of CSK's innings, but he looked under enormous pressure while bowling to Dhoni. He even bowled multiple wide deliveries during that over.

Captain Rishabh Pant urged Khaleel Ahmed to calm down and stay focused in the final over of his spell

Khaleel Ahmed tried to stop MS Dhoni from hitting big shots by bowling wide yorkers. However, he could not execute the deliveries to perfection and gifted a couple of extra runs to the Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant urged Ahmed to calm down and focus on executing his plans rather than looking at the batter. Ahmed later corrected his mistake and ended the 18th over having conceded 12 runs. His final figures read 4-0-21-2.