[Watch] Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Tim David have fun behind the scenes on 'MI Daily'

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have begun to provide behind-the-scenes footage of their stars to their beloved fans. The franchise has been posting a daily video series on YouTube named 'Mumbai Indians Daily'.

Tuesday's (March 22) video began with young pacer Basil Thampi and others sweating it out in the gym. It was followed by some fun activity between Australian teammates Tim David and Riley Meredith. The duo have been great friends since their time with the Hobart Hurricanes and their camaraderie is clearly visible in the video.

Several Mumbai Indians players were seen enjoying their recovery session in the pool. Youngsters like Aryan Juyal and Tilak Varma opened up on how they felt post a good recovery session.

Lastly, the likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Kieron Pollard were having fun during their shoot and seemed to be in a great mood. Here's the video posted by Mumbai Indians on YouTube:

MI's chances in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians retained a solid core of players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav. They also managed to bring back Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 15.25 crore and made a smart decision to invest in England star Jofra Archer for the future.

However, there is no denying the fact that there are some obvious holes in the squad of the five-time IPL champions. Having lost a wicket-taking spinner like Rahul Chahar and a reliable overseas pacer in Trent Boult, they haven't quite been able to replace them with bowlers of similar quality.

They do have the likes of Mayank Markade, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin and Tymal Mills. However, they haven't quite been at their best in the IPL of late and there will be question marks on what they bring to the table.

Along with their bowling, there are also some concerns in the middle-order. The likes of Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis have been earmarked by the Mumbai Indians as the future of their batting. But it remains to be seen if they can adapt themselves and dominate the quality bowling on display in the IPL.

Overall, the Mumbai Indians have a tough road ahead of them to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022. They will be hopeful that their retained core as well as their new recruits gel together and produce something special.

