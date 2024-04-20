[Watch] Kieron Pollard struggles against Jasprit Bumrah's leg-spin during nets sessions for MI during IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Jasprit Bumrah is not just a lethal speedster but showed that he also can bowl a deceptive googly. He caused some trouble for MI legend and current batting coach Kieron Pollard while bowling to the latter in a nets session.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Bumrah is seen bowling three deliveries to Pollard, all of which seemed to be googlies. Pollard punched the first one towards the covers, but was bamboozled by the second ball and just got his bat down in time to avoid being hit on his leg.

The former West Indies superstar then hit Jasprit Bumrah down the ground on the final delivery, with both having a friendly banter about whether it would be caught in the deep or go for a six. Here's the video:

With the fact that Bumrah and Kieron Pollard shared the dressing room as players for MI and won five trophies together, their camaraderie as a player and coach combination now looks even stronger.

Jasprit Bumrah gets back the Puprle Cap with match-winning performance against Punjab

Jasprit Bumrah produced sensational figures of 3/21 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and helped MI win the game by nine runs in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18. He continues to be head and shoulders above the rest in Mumbai's bowling attack.

Bumrah understands the pressure of modern day T20 cricket on bowlers and here's what he said in the post-match presentation about tackling those challenges:

"What you can do is try to prepare to the best of your ability and back yourself in any situation because all of that will then put you in a good space of mind and you can go out there and execute with a smile on your face."

Bumrah has 13 wickets from seven games and an economy rate of just 5.96, which in itself shows how outstanding he has been in the IPL so far this season.

