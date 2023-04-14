[Watch] KKR captain Nitish Rana’s onslaught against SRH’s Umran Malik during a 28-run over in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana led from the front against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14. He scored 75 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 182.93, including six maximums and five boundaries.

Chasing 229, the left-hander bludgeoned Umran Malik for 28 runs during his first over of the game. The incident took place in the sixth over when Rana smashed four boundaries and a couple of sixes against the speedster.

Malik welcomed Rana with a bouncer, but Rana scored a boundary towards the fine leg. The southpaw then smashed a pull against a short ball that landed right on the boundary cushion. Malik tried to come hard at him, but Rana dished out a slot ball to deep mid-wicket for a four.

SRH captain Aiden Markram then came to Malik to have a word with him, which didn’t help wither as Rana smashed a short delivery over cover-point. He didn’t stop and got lucky with an edge that cleared the short fine leg while facing a quicker length delivery. Umran Malik bowled another short delivery and finished the over by conceding a six over backward point.

Nitish Rana also completed 4000 T20 runs during his knock against SRH. The 29-year-old achieved the landmark during his 154th innings.

Harry Brook’s century helps SRH set a 228-run target against Nitish Rana’s KKR

A clinical batting performance from Harry Brook and Aiden Markram helped SRH post 228/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Brook scored an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, including three sixes and 12 boundaries.

Markram also contributed 50 off just 26 deliveries, including five sixes and two boundaries. Abhishek Sharma (32 off 17 balls) and Heinrich Klassen (16* off 6 deliveries) provided a late flurry.

For KKR, Andre Russell scalped three wickets before getting injured, while Varun Chakaravarthy took a solitary wicket.

In response, KKR are 171/6 in 17 overs, with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh at the crease.

