[Watch] KKR captain Nitish Rana turns professional photographer for teammate Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana is enjoying his time with the franchise after taking a leadership role in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer. Even after losing a close tie to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2023 opener, the Delhi batter has ensured he keeps the dressing room cheerful.

On Monday, April 3, Rana turned photographer for his teammate Rinku Singh during a photoshoot session.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, KKR captioned the post:

“Ranaji returns as a photographer.”

On the work front, both Rana and Rinku failed to deliver with the bat in their opening game, as they lost to PBKS by seven runs via the DLS method. While Rana scored 24, Rinku departed for just four runs.

For the uninitiated, Nitish Rana amassed 361 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 143.82 last year. KKR retained him for Rs 8 crore for IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh shone with 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.72 during his breakthrough season.

The duo will look to perform in their upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on April 6.

“I am looking to lead from the front” – Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is looking to lead from the front in IPL 2023. The 29-year-old stressed that the captaincy role is not new for him since he has led Delhi on the domestic circuit.

Speaking recently to Jio Cinema, Rana said:

“We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front.”

He added:

"For me, this is not new. I have been playing a leadership role in this franchise for a few years. It's just that the tag is of a captain this time. And if I take extra pressure over a tag, then my game can potentially get ruined.”

KKR will now look to avoid a hat-trick of losses against RCB in their next game. They have lost their last two contests by 38 runs and three wickets, respectively.

