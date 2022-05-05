[Watch] KKR captain Shreyas Iyer does a 54-inch box jump during gym session

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shreyas Iyer is currently one of the fittest cricketers across the globe. He recently displayed some of his skills in the gym.

The 27-year-old cricketer shares videos of his training sessions from time to time. Earlier today, Shreyas Iyer posted a short clip on his Instagram story, where he could be seen doing a 54-inch box jump inside the gym.

Watch the clip here.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata franchise are currently gearing up for their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The two-time IPL winners will have to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Iyer will have to lead the team from the front with the bat. The Indian international has had a decent outing so far in IPL 2022, scoring 324 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36, including two half-centuries.

"You are ready to (sacrifice) Indian cricket" - Ajay Jadeja slams KKR management for dropping Venkatesh Iyer

Prasanna @prasannalara Many are having a go at retaining venkatesh Iyer.After what he did for kkr last year , there wouldn’t have been any second thoughts on retaining him.Issue was not about the retention , it’s how he was used in the tournament.Venky is surely talented. Many are having a go at retaining venkatesh Iyer.After what he did for kkr last year , there wouldn’t have been any second thoughts on retaining him.Issue was not about the retention , it’s how he was used in the tournament.Venky is surely talented.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has slammed KKR management after they left out of the team Venkatesh Iyer in their last outing against Rajasthan Royals.

Iyer, who was retained by the franchise, has failed to impress in the 15th edition of the tournament. However, the decision to drop the all-rounder didn't go down well with Jadeja. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the cricket expert said:

"It's like while trying to save your life, you are ready to (sacrifice) Indian cricket because you come from different nations here for two months you run the team the way you want and then leave according to the contract."

Venkatesh Iyer has only scored 132 runs in nine matches at a below-par average of 16.50. He has bowled only three overs and has remained wicketless.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar