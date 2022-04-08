[Watch] KKR players do a rendition of step from viral trend involving Beyonce's Partition

A few Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players recently performed a viral step from Beyonce's Partition. The track has become a popular trend on social media handles across the globe as many have taken the challenge and have been posting videos.

The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy also joined in on the fun and performed the step during their training session.

In the video, KKR players suddenly turn their attention toward the camera and start going into the squat position in slow motion to complete the task at hand. KKR batter Rinku Singh gave fans a glimpse by sharing a reel on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"Did it for the gram 😜."

You can watch the reel below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

KKR will next face Delhi Capitals on April 10

The Kolkata Knight Riders currently sit comfortably in pole position in the points table, with three wins out of four games. Even though their top-order hasn't fired yet, the middle-order and bowling departments have performed in crunch situations.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now face Delhi Capitals in their next game on April 10. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

Here is KKR's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Should Rinku Singh get a game in IPL 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far