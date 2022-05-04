[WATCH] KKR players take head coach Brendon McCullum’s ‘popcorn’ challenge during IPL 2022 practice session

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players were seen taking part in a special catching drill known as the ‘popcorn’ challenge in a video shared on the IPL franchise’s official Instagram handle.

KKR have had a disappointing run in IPL 2022 so far. They have lost six of the 10 matches they have featured in and are languishing in the eighth position in the points table. However, they did end their five-match losing streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in their previous encounter.

On Wednesday, the franchise shared an interesting video on their social media handles in which players like Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins can be seen taking part in an intense catching session.

Explaining the exercise, KKR mentor David Hussey said:

“Popcorn’s a big part of our discipline. Every player and staff gets a partner and you are responsible for that partner. If that partner is late, the other partner has to go ‘popcorn’.”

Elaborating on the term, he added:

“The popcorn’s a punishment, where the head coach throws a ball up every time. The partner has to catch the ball. It goes on till you take 15 catches. Basically, Baz (Brendon McCullum) will make you run from end to end of the cricket field. It’s quite challenging mentally, physically and the boys get a real kick out of it.”

While the players seemed a tad exhausted during the exercise, they did well to keep their eye on the ball.

Rinku Singh starred in KKR’s much-needed win over RR

After five losses, Kolkata registered a morale-boosting triumph in their previous match against Rajasthan. Bowling first, KKR did well to restrict Rajasthan to 152 for 5. Rinku Singh (42* off 23) and Nitish Rana (48* off 37) then starred with the bat in Kolkata’s seven-wicket triumph.

Singh was named the Man of the Match for his blazing innings. Speaking at the post-match conference, he said:

"A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh but I am the first to play the IPL. This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well."

He also praised coach McCullum and batter Rana and added:

"When I was batting, Bhaiyya (Rana) and Baz (McCullum) told me to stay till the end and finish it.”

Kolkata’s next match will be against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, May 7.

