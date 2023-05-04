[Watch] KKR's Jason Roy plays horrendous shot to give Karthik Tyagi his first wicket on comeback

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Jason Roy played an ugly hoick off pacer Kartik Tyagi to be dismissed in the fifth over against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

KKR had already lost two early wickets and were looking to the in-form opener to stabilize the innings. However, a rush of blood resulted in Roy playing a terrible shot to hand Karthik Tyagi his first wicket of the season.

The youngster had an impressive IPL season in 2020 for the Rajasthan Royals. However, he played just six games across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns and did not feature so far this season due to injury.

KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. They slipped to 35-3 in 4.4 overs with the fall of Roy's wicket in this all-important clash between the two teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here is a video of Jason Roy's dismissal:

Jason Roy missed the previous game against the defending champions Gujarat Titans due to a back injury. He was immediately brought back into the playing XI after being deemed fit in the place of all-rounder David Wiese.

The dashing opener was in scintillating form, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 159.29 in four matches.

"We're not thinking too much ahead" - KKR skipper Nitish Rana on the team's chances ahead of the SRH clash

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana was focused on taking it one game at a time without thinking about playoff qualification ahead of the crucial encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on May 4.

Rana remained upbeat despite the team's struggles this season, with just three wins from nine matches. Speaking at the toss, he said:

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully, we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, just have to take game-by-game. We have had injuries in many games but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, need to get those 10-15 extra runs."

KKR's batting has been inconsistent throughout the season and the skipper's form has been one of the primary reasons for their struggles with the bat. Rana has averaged just 26 at a strike rate of 149 in nine games.

The clash is a virtual must-win for both teams as they each have just six points. Another defeat will make qualifying for the playoffs insurmountable.

