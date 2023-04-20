[Watch] KKR's Shardul Thakur gives catching practice to Ponting and Watson's kids 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur was seen giving catching practice to the kids of Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Shane Watson ahead of their encounter with the Capitals on Thursday, April 20.

KKR shared a video of Thakur giving catching practice on their social media handles. You can view the clip below:

Both teams are in the midst of losing streaks coming into this clash. While the Knight Riders have lost their last two matches after winning two of their first three matches of the season, the Capitals are still winless with five losses in as many games.

The Delhi Capitals have struggled to cope with the loss of injured skipper Rishabh Pant as their middle order has struggled throughout the season. On top of that, stand-in skipper David Warner has labored with his scoring rate and fellow opener Prithvi Shaw has endured a terrible IPL thus far.

KKR, on the other hand, have had to rely on heroic performances from the likes of Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh, along with their spinners, for their two victories. They have been inconsistent through different phases across all departments and have particularly struggled with their powerplay bowling.

Both teams will be desperate to break their losing streak and get their IPL campaigns back on track.

"It has lessened the utility of all-rounders" - KKR's Venkatesh Iyer on the Impact Player rule

Venkatesh Iyer's breathtaking century against MI was one of the best knocks of this year's IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer weighed in on the implications of the Impact Player rule that has come into operation in this edition of the IPL. The tall left-hander feels that it has lessened the all-rounder's bowling role as the team opts to substitute for a specialist bowler instead.

Iyer said:

"Honestly, with the coming of the Impact Player rule, the number of overs an all-rounder is bowling has dropped down drastically. Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and then they don't want to try their all-rounder. This is what the Impact Player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of all-rounders."

Iyer himself has seen his bowling opportunities dwindle due to the advent of the Impact Player rule. In 2021 and 2022, he bowled close to 13 overs for KKR in 22 matches. However, this season, he hasn't bowled a single ball so far.

Venkatesh Iyer blasted a sensational century in the last match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16. It was only the second century by a KKR batter in IPL history since Brendon McCullum in 2008.

After a disappointing 2022 season, Iyer has responded with a great start to the season, averaging close to 47 at a strike rate of 171.

