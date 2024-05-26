[Watch] KKR strike jackpot as SRH star Travis Head departs for golden duck in IPL 2024 final

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a body blow against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they lost their star opener Travis Head for a golden duck during the IPL 2024 final at the Chepauk on Sunday, May 26. This was Head's third duck in his last four innings for SRH.

There was enough swing in the air for Vaibhav Arora to exploit and the pacer produced an absolute beauty upfront to the Australian. Pitching on a good length, the ball nipped away and Head tried to fend the delivery towards third man.

However, he could only get an outside edge and Rahmanullah Gurbaz completed a fine low catch to send the Kolkata Knight Riders players into delirium.

Here's a video of Travis Head's dismissal:

The way the KKR fielders celebrated suggested just how massive the wicket was in terms of the occasion and what Head is capable of in the finals of such showpiece events.

SRH's hopes hang by a thread after Travishek failure

One of the most important things KKR had to do with the ball was not let SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head explode and give another of their trademark 'Travishek' starts to their team.

However, that wasn't to be in the IPL 2024 final as Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora gave Kolkata a dream start. An absolute peach from Starc saw Abhishek cleaned up for just two runs. Head being dismissed by Arora put the SunRisers in deep trouble.

Rahul Tripathi did try to play some shots, but he hit one straight up in the air and Ramandeep Singh completed a good catch to give Kolkata their third breakthrough.

Aiden Markram played a few shots and gave SunRisers some kind of momentum, but Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket has once again pushed the batting side on the backfoot, with KKR in cruise control with the ball at 47/4 at the time of writing.

