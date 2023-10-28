[Watch] KL Rahul gives a tour of the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow ahead of IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is also the captain of IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and has played quite a few games at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the venue for the Men in Blue's clash against England on Sunday, October 29.

In a video posted by BCCI, Rahul spoke about his emotions on returning to Lucknow, his experience of playing in front of the crowd and how passionate they were. Rahul also opened up on his injury and his LSG teammate Mark Wood, the speedster he is likely to face on Sunday.

KL Rahul on 'bittersweet' Lucknow memories

KL Rahul had suffered a major thigh injury during LSG's IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and that was the last piece of action for him for a long time.

Rahul was understandably distraught about the injury and spoke in the video about how it affected him. He stated:

"When I entered he ground and I had to do a bit of training, I told my trainer Rajneesh sir that my heart is racing. The last time I was on this ground, I didn't have a great experience or not such a great moment in my career. So obviously a bittersweet experience. That injury had a huge impact on me and my career so wasn't such a great moment for me, for my family. It's not a great feeling for any athlete to keep getting injured so often."

He further added:

"I realized that it came at a time when I really needed that break away from the game because there was a lot going on with me mentally and for the first time in my career I felt like I had no answers."

KL Rahul's comeback from injury has been nothing short of sensational and India will want more of it in Lucknow against England.