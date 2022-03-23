[Watch] KL Rahul and other LSG players seen having fun in BTS video shared by the franchise

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul and his teammates had a fun time during a recent promotional event for the franchise. LSG gave fans a glance at the fun the players had behind the camera by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Krishnappa Gowtham can be seen posing for the camera and sharing a few light moments. LSG captioned the video:

Most of the players in the Lucknow squad have already joined the team's training camp and have begun preparations for the upcoming season. The newly formed franchise will miss Mark Wood's services in IPL 2020, as he suffered an injury during the recent Test series between England and West Indies.

LSG's campaign in IPL 2022 commences on March 28

In the league stage of IPL 2022, Lucknow Supergiants are in Group B along with Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Lucknow-based franchise will square off against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28 to kick-start their campaign in IPL 2022.

Here is the full schedule for LSG in IPL 2022:

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Brabourne Stadium.

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI

