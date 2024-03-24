[Watch] KL Rahul's brilliant captaincy leads to Shimron Hetmyer's downfall during RR vs LSG match in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul laid a trap for Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer and the latter fell right into it during their match in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Hetmyer milked a few singles and seemed to be in the process of setting himself up to go big in the final three overs. This is when Rahul brought back wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. The LSG skipper also added a first slip, which seemed a bold move in the 17th over of the innings.

However, the move paid off as Shimron Hetmyer got a faint edge behind and KL Rahul fittingly completed the catch. The southpaw reviewed the decision straightaway but still had to walk back to the pavilion as the Ultra Edge showed a spike just as the ball was beside the bat.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Hetmyer seemed to be playing into a shell, looking to negotiate Bishnoi's over. Rahul's bowling change and the fact that he attacked with a slip in place psychologically had an impact on Hetmyer's approach as he left after just five runs.

Sanju Samson powers RR to 193/4

RR skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with a sensational knock of 82* off 52 balls to take his team to a mammoth total of 193/4 after opting to bat first. Samson has had a habit of starting almost every IPL season with a big knock and he has done the same in the 2024 edition as well.

Both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't convert their starts and the Royals needed Samson and Riyan Parag to stitch together a partnership. The duo added 93 runs for the third wicket and formed a strong platform, with Riyan contributing 43(29) before getting dismissed.

Samson provided the finishing RR needed and the hosts seem to have taken that momentum in the second innings, having picked up two wickets already.