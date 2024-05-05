[Watch] KL Rahul sends back his opposite number with yet another IPL 2024 blinder during LSG vs KKR match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul produced another moment of brilliance with the gloves, this time during the IPL 2024 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer looked to get as many runs as possible during the final over of KKR's innings bowled by Yash Thakur. While trying to flick a delivery towards fine leg, Shreyas gloved it and yet the ball seemed to have enough to be travelling to the fence.

However, KL Rahul moved quickly to his left and timed his dive to perfection to take a sensational catch with his left mitt. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Yash Thakur's celebration after the catch was almost like a thank-you gesture to Rahul and that spoke volumes about just how acrobatic and sensational the take was from the Lucknow skipper. Shreyas had to depart for 23 off 15 balls.

LSG need KL Rahul the batter as well for overcoming the KKR hurdle

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine once again got KKR off to a rollicking start and added 60 runs for the first wicket. While Lucknow dismissed Salt, Narine continued on his merry-way and smashed 81 off just 39 balls. Kolkata had handy cameos from almost every batter and Ramandeep Singh's 25* off 6 proved to be just the finish they needed to post a towering total of 235/6.

IPL 2024 has shown that these kind of totals can be breached if teams get off to a good start. LSG have already lost the wicket of Arshin Kulkarni at the time of writing. However, both KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis have begun to get going.

LSG will need more from their captain despite that spectacular catch. A big partnership between Rahul and Stoinis could set the hosts up for the backend of the chase.

