[Watch] KL Rahul takes his cap off before shaking hands with MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul displayed a respectful gesture while shaking hands with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) keeper-batter MS Dhoni following the IPL 2024 game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Karnataka-born cricketer took his cap off before he shook hands with the legendary cricketer.

The incident was captured as the players were walking back to the dressing room. While Rahul maintained the cap while coming across Ruturaj Gaikwad, the right-handed batter showed a different level of respect to Dhoni.

The LSG captain was magnificent with the bat on the night, as he hammered 82 off 53, spearheading the Super Giants to an eight-wicket win over the Super Kings. The 32-year-old forged a 134-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock to set things up in pursuit of 177.

"Special person for the whole country" - KL Rahul on MS Dhoni

In a recent video uploaded by Star Sports, Rahul said that some of the most special moments of his career have come with Dhoni by his side. The elegant right-handed batter said:

"He (MS Dhoni) is a special person for the whole country, and my most special moments with MS Dhoni were obviously when I received the Indian team's cap from him.

"In all three formats- Test, ODI, and T20, I received the cap from his hand as he was the captain. To receive those caps from his hand will be on top in the special moments and of course other things like playing cricket, wins, losses were also special, but they will come later."

Dhoni has been fiery with the bat in the last two IPL games, playing invaluable cameos.

The 42-year-old struck three sixes in his four-ball 20 against the Mumbai Indians and hammered 29 off 8 deliveries against the Super Giants on Friday. However, it went in vain as LSG was too good and consigned the Super Kings to their third defeat of the season.

