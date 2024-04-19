[Watch] KL Rahul takes diving catch as Yash Thakur sends back in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 encounter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Yash Thakur took the prized scalp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Ekana Stadium on Friday (April 19). Gaikwad, who was coming on the back of consecutive half-centuries, departed for just 17 runs off 13 balls.

The dismissal came during the fifth over of the Super Kings' innings. Thakur bowled a length ball outside off and Gaikwad moved forward for a drive. The right-hander, though, managed an outside edge to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who dived low to his right to complete the catch as the ball seamed away from the batter.

With the dismissal, the Super Giants reduced the visitors to 33/2 after 4.2 overs.

Yash Thakur has been in sublime form with the ball in IPL 2024. The 25-year-old recently scalped a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans (GT).

On the other hand, Gaikwad has amassed 241 runs in seven innings for his team so far.

LSG pick up early wickets against CSK in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display from Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur helped LSG pick up early wickets against five-time champions CSK in IPL on Friday. Mohsin cleaned up Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck to provide a dream start for Lucknow.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 68/3 after the powerplay, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube at the crease. Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 24) was the last batter to be dismissed, bowled by Krunal Pandya.

Lucknow will now be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two matches. They have managed three wins in their first six games so far.

On the other hand, the defending champions are coming on the back of wins over KKR and Mumbai Indians, and would be keen to register a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

LSG and CSK will next lock horns in a repeat match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23.

