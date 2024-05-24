[Watch] Komal Sharma plays basketball with brother Abhishek, says she is a better player than him 

Komal Sharma recently shared a video of herself playing basketball with her younger brother Abhishek, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. The siblings enjoyed a friendly basketball-shooting game at The Leela hotel in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad traveled to Gujarat for the Qualifier 1 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which they lost by eight wickets. While SRH have reached Chennai now for Qualifier 2, Komal Sharma shared a video from her trip to Gujarat with Abhishek and the rest of the Sunrisers squad.

Komal aimed for the basket in the video and made the shot, while Abhishek missed from much closer range. Captioning the video, Komal wrote on her Instagram story:

"I swear am a better player than him."

Komal has become immensely popular on social media this season as she has regularly traveled to stadiums to cheer for her brother, Abhishek Sharma, who has been in sensational touch. The left-handed opener has scored 470 runs in 14 innings at an incredible strike rate of 207.04.

Komal Sharma will likely be in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Qualifier 2 tonight

Can Abhishek Sharma help Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for the final? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action later tonight against the Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024. This match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the Hyderabad-based franchise can make it to the final.

Only three teams have failed to qualify for the final after finishing in the Top 2 of the points table after BCCI introduced the playoffs format in 2011. The three teams are Delhi Daredevils (2012), Gujarat Lions (2016) and Delhi Capitals (2021).

Abhishek Sharma could hold the key to success for Hyderabad in this game and his sister Komal Sharma is likely to be in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the Qualifier 2.

