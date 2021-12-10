[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav sweats it out at NCA ahead of IPL 2022 mega Auction

Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been training hard for his comeback at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Banglore.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since India's tour of Sri Lanka in July this year. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s IPL 2021 campaign, but was ruled out of the UAE leg of the season with a severe knee injury. He underwent surgery in September, allowing his slow return to regular training.

In an Instagram clip shared by him on Friday, Kuldeep Yadav can be seen lifting weights, exercising his knees, and sweating it out with energetic music playing in the background. You can watch it here:

Kuldeep Yadav recently also shared videos and photos of himself batting at the NCA, hitting some cuts and back-foot punches against pacer Mohammed Shami and other bowlers at the academy.

Will Kuldeep Yadav participate in the IPL 2022 mega Auction?

Before his injury, Kuldeep Yadav's career was going through a staggering dip, with the national selectors bypassing him in all white-ball cricket after a few months of bad form. He was also ignored by KKR as the two-time champions turned towards mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and veteran Sunil Narine.

As expected, KKR didn't retain him ahead of the mega auction either. With IPL 2022 not starting before April, Kuldeep Yadav is almost certain to go under the hammer this year. Despite not being at his best in the last few months, it won't be a surprise if the chinaman bags a hefty contract in the auction too.

There are a bevy of good wrist spinners available in India today, but Kuldeep Yadav's inimitable angle and big-match experience set him apart, especially for the two new teams joining the league this season. He will need just one good season to return to form and knock on the selectors' doors once again.

