[Watch] “Kya karu bata?” – Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Shikhar Dhawan what should he do after winning the toss during PBKS vs MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma looked in a jolly mood in the ongoing IPL 2023, this time while playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

The right-handed batter took everyone by surprise when he asked PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan what he should do after winning the toss.

When presenter Anjum Chopra asked Rohit about his decision at the toss, he said:

“I asked Shikhar what should I do? He said you guys bowl first, so we are gonna bowl first.”

Dhawan, though, confirmed that he wanted to bowl first as well. He said:

"We would have bowled first."

The development came days after Mumbai Indians (MI) gave Rohit the perfect birthday gift on his 36th birthday by chasing a 200+ target against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

For the uninitiated, Rohit and Dhawan share a great camaraderie on-and-off the field. The duo are the second-best successful opening pair for Team India, having opened together for almost a decade. They amassed 5148 runs in 115 ODIs, including 18 centuries stands. Rohit and Dhawan are only behind Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar (6609 runs in 136 ODIs).

“We have chased down targets pretty well, so we will stick to our strengths” – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that they would stick to their strengths following their epic chase against RR at home. He said:

“It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strengths. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches.”

MI made a solitary change, bringing in Akash Madwal, who replaced Riley Meredith in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings made a couple of changes in the form of Mathew Short and Nathan Ellis. The duo replaced Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

