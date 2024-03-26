[Watch] Local boy Tilak Varma surprises his teammates with special Hyderabad biryani & other delicacies ahead of MI vs SRH in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, who is from Hyderabad, has claimed that he always wanted to surprise his teammates by giving them a taste of the best food in his hometown.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles, Tilak was seen expressing his excitement upon planning a surprise for his teammates at the hotel room when the visitors touched down in Hyderabad ahead of their second IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The video also showed the likes of Tim David and Nehal Wadhera trying out the famous Hyderabad Biryani and the curries that were made available in the buffet at the team hotel.

Here's the video:

Towards the end of the video, Wadhera was seen expressing how delicious the food was. Tilak Varma was hopeful that the entire team would love the Hyderabadi cuisine.

MI aim to turn things around after defeat in IPL 2024 opener

Mumbai Indians' jinx of not being able to win the first game of their season since 2012 continued as they lost the match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by just six runs. It must have been a tough pill to swallow for Hardik Pandya and his men as it seemed they were cruising to the target, before a batting collapse dashed their hopes.

However, the beauty of the IPL is that the games keep coming think and fast, and Mumbai have the opportunity to get their first two points on the board against SRH in Hyderabad. The visitors have good memories of the venue, having won their previous game there last year by 14 runs.

Tilak Varma himself might deep down be gutted that he wasn't able to finish the previous game for his side. The local boy would know the conditions in Hyderabad inside out and could be motivated to produce a match-winning performance.