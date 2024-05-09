[Watch] LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka has an animated chat with skipper KL Rahul after being hammered by SRH in IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared to be bemused by skipper KL Rahul's tactics after the visitors were thrashed by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Goenka was seen having an animated chat with the captain.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rahul was seen trying to explain something while Goenka doesn't seem content with the skipper's explanation. The apparent disagreement could be due to the manner of the defeat and emotions seemed to be high from the owner's end.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media have slammed Sanjiv Goenka for publicly having an animated conversation with KL Rahul as many feel it could have been done behind closed doors.

KL Rahul reflects on loss to SRH

Chasing just 166 runs to win, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made an absolute mockery of LSG's bowling attack and won the game with an eye-watering 68 balls to spare.

KL Rahul understandably was shell-shocked after the loss but credited both Abhishek (75* off 28) and Head (89* off 30) for their carnage and the way they showed intent while they were out there in the middle.

Here's what Rahul told the host broadcaster after the game:

"I am lost for words. We have watched that batting on TV, but that was unreal. They didn't give a chance to see what the wicket was playing like, it didn't change much, but that mindset and freedom to tee off from ball one... the only way to stop them was wickets in the powerplay and we didn't do that."

LSG have taken a massive hit to their net run rate with their loss and find themselves in the sixth position below the Delhi Capitals (DC). They will probably need to win both their remaining games and possibly try and win them handsomely to have a better chance at making the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback