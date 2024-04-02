[Watch] LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav cleans up Cameron Green during IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav cleaned up Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green with a high-speed delivery during the IPL 2024 match on Tuesday.

The moment transpired during the fourth ball of the eighth over in the second innings of the match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Cameron Green hit a boundary over mid-on the previous delivery bowled at 151.3 kph by Mayank Yadav.

The express pacer made an instant comeback as he hurried the batter with pace and cleaned Australian up with a quick length ball. It was a crucial moment in the match, as LSG reduced RCB to 58/4 in a tricky chase.

Mayank Yadav's sensational spell helps LSG beat RCB in IPL 2024

LSG batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a decent total of 181/5 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock top-scored for the visiting side with a quality knock of 81 (56). He received some support from Nicholas Pooran (40), Marcus Stoinis (24), and KL Rahul (20). Glenn Maxwell was the pick of RCB bowlers as he bowled an economical 4-over spell while scalping two crucial wickets.

Mayank Yadav then bowled a fiery spell of 4-0-14-3 to help his side register a victory. A couple of RCB batters got starts but couldn't convert them. As a result, they got bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs and lost the match by 28 runs.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said:

"I think we were not great with the ball. We gave away easy boundaries in the powerplay, giving away boundaries where the batters were strong. There were pleasing signs towards the back end to bring it back to that score."

He added about the chase:

"[On the chase faltering] You need partnerships, as basic as that. We never got that. Disappointing to not do it with the bat. Need a few strong characters to put their hands up and get us back on track."

RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 6 while LSG will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) the following day.