[Watch] Lucknow fans give a grand welcome to MS Dhoni and CSK players ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs LSG  

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans gave a warm reception to their favorite team ahead of the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are clashing in the 34th match of IPL 2024 tonight (April 19).

CSK is currently in the third position on the points table with four wins in six games. The home team, LSG is at the fifth spot, with three victories in six matches.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of fans' support in Lucknow while they were traveling in a team bus. In it, a huge number of fans could be spotted in yellow jerseys, waving to the players enthusiastically.

You can watch the story here.

A fan also shared the video on X. You can view it below:

Expand Tweet

CSK made two changes to their playing XI for the match against LSG in IPL 2024 in Lucknow

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK in tonight's IPL 2024 contest. They made only one change as Matt Henry replaced Shamar Joseph in the playing XI.

Speaking after losing the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up that they also preferred to bowl first. However, he was comfortable batting upfront as they did a good job against the Mumbai Indians while setting a target in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. He said:

"We would have bowled first too. In the last game (when we batted first), we batted really well. Not sure about the wicket, but looking forward to it. Good confidence-booster, going to Wankhede and defending. We don't want to get complacent.

"At this stage, everyone wants to get two points, and we are eagerly waiting to build on the confidence (from the last match). Just a bit lucky (on his form). I was a little bit unlucky (in the first few games). Sometimes, it can happen in T20 cricket. Good to be back and good to get going."

The Super Kings also made two changes as Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar came into the side for Daryl Mitchell and Shardul Thakur.

"Two changes - Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell, and Deepak Chahar comes in for Shardul Thakur."

Do you think CSK will beat LSG tonight and bag their fifth win this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback