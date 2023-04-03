[Watch] Lucknow Super Giants players express their love for MS Dhoni with a twist ahead of CSK vs LSG in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shared a hilarious video of MS Dhoni ahead of their clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Monday, April 3. In a video on Twitter, LSG players, including Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan, expressed their love for MS Dhoni but with a twist.

Sharing the clip, LSG captioned:

“MS Dhoni bhai aapki batting ki duniya diwani hai aur humare LSG stars bhi. Runs aap bana lo, match hum jeet lete hain. Deal? (MS Dhoni brother, your batting makes the world go crazy, including our LSG stars. You score runs, we win the match. Deal?”)

Dhoni scored 14 off seven balls in CSK’s opening game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, March 31. The 41-year-old enthralled fans with a six and a four. The four-time champions, though, lost their opening IPL 2023 fixture by five wickets.

KL Rahul’s LSG, on the other hand, won their opening game quite comprehensively by 50 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC), courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Mark Wood and Kyle Mayers’ 73 off just 38 balls. They will look to continue their winning run in the tournament.

“I think it’s important for youngsters to step in” – MS Dhoni

Dhoni has urged CSK youngsters in the form of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande to deliver for the franchise after they failed to perform against GT.

Speaking recently on Jio Cinema, Dhoni said:

“I think it's important for youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that's in your control, so you need to work on that.”

CSK will look to register their first win against LSG when they return to action at their home ground after four years on Monday. They lost to the Lucknow-based franchise by six wickets last season.

CSK have won 40 out of 56 matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, while LSG will play their first game at the venue.

