WATCH: Mandeep Singh's Brock Lesnar celebration after scoring century in Ranji Trophy

Punjab batter Mandeep Singh celebrated his Ranji Trophy century against Haryana in some style.

One of the vital cogs in the Punjab lineup, Singh amassed 159* in the first innings of his team's 2022 Ranji Trophy fixture against Haryana at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 30-year-old did a Brock Lesnar-style celebration after reaching the three-figure mark.

Here is a video of the celebration shared by the player on his social media handle:

Punjab register ten-wicket victory against Haryana, thanks to Mandeep Singh's century

Punjab began their 2022 Ranji Trophy campaign with a draw against Himachal Pradesh in an Elite Group F fixture in Delhi. The Abhishek Sharma-led side picked up three points from the drawn game, courtesy their first-innings lead.

In their second fixture, Punjab faced Haryana at the same venue. After Haryana opted to bowl first on winning the toss, Punjab scored heavily in their first innings, with Man of the Match Mandeep Singh top-scoring for his team. Wicketkeeper Anmol Malhotra also amassed a century, off 128 balls, making sure Punjab put up a commanding first innings total of 444 runs.

After restricting Haryana to 282 in their first innings, Punjab enforced the follow-on. With their bowlers replicating their first innings heroics with the cherry, Punjab dismissed Haryana for just 203 in the second innings.

Right arm medium pacer Baltej Singh, who picked up four wickets in the first innings, added three more to his tally in the second, registering figures of 3-17.

Needing only 42 runs for an outright victory, Punjab chased down the target in just 8.5 overs without losing a wicket. Their next fixture is against Tripura on March 3, where Mandeep Singh will look to continue his good touch with the willow.

Meanwhile, Tripura's opening fixture of their Ranji Trophy campaign against Haryana ended in a draw. They managed only a solitary point from the game after failing to secure a first innings lead.

