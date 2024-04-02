[Watch] Manimaran Siddharth over the moon after dismissing Virat Kohli for 22 off 16 in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Manimaran Siddharth was thrilled to bits after he dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli in Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday (April 3). It was his maiden wicket in the cash-rich league.

Kohli threw away a decent start after scoring 22 runs off 16 balls, including one six and two boundaries. With that, RCB lost their opening wicket for 40 runs after 4.2 overs.

The dismissal came during the fifth over of RCB's run chase. The left-arm spinner bowled a slower one and drew Kohli into the big shot. The ball turned away and it hit the outer half of the bat and skied toward Devdutt Padikkal at a backward point. The fielder took a few steps back to complete the catch.

Watch the video below:

Virat Kohli's wicket triggers top order collapse for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli's wicket triggered a top-order collapse for RCB against LSG in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis was run out by Padikkal via a brilliant throw, while Mayank Yadav sent back Glenn Maxwell for a silver duck before removing Cameron Green cheaply.

At the time of writing, RCB were 59/4 after eight overs, with Anuj Rawat and Rajat Patidar at the crease. Green was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Mayank.

Batting first, LSG posted 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, scoring 81 off 56 in an innings laced with five sixes and eight boundaries. Nicholas Pooran scored a quickfire 40* off 21, while Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul chipped in with 24 (15) and 20 (14), respectively.

Glenn Maxwell emerged as the pick of the RCB bowlers, returning with figures of 2/23, while Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley and Yash Dayal bagged one wicket apiece.

For the unversed, the Bengaluru-based franchise has managed just one win in their first three games. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their last outing, which came at the same venue.

On the other hand, the Super Giants bounced back to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs after losing their season opener to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs.

Follow the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and updates here.