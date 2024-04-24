[Watch] Marcus Stoinis hits the winning runs as LSG stun CSK in IPL 2024 by 6 wickets

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Marcus Stoinis stunned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their fortressm the Chepauk, in the IPL 2024 clash on Tuesday.

He starred with an unbeaten 124 as LSG gunned down a 211-run target. The Aussie all-rounder smashed a boundary to bring up the winning runs, sealing a six-wicket win over the defending champions.

The hard-hitting came out to bat in the opening over, as Deepak Chahar had dismissed Quinton de Kock for a duck. Shortly, skipper KL Rahul also made his way back to the pavilion as Mustafizur Rahman got the better of him.

While the 34-year-old stitched a 55-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, the latter managed a painstaking 13 off 19 without a boundary. Here's how Stoinis brought up the winning runs:

The right-hander, who reached his half-century off 26 deliveries, found an able partner in Nicholas Pooran.

The pair added a quickfire 70 before Pooran perished for a 15-ball 34. Nevertheless, Deepak Hooda proved more than handy as the West Australian reached his maiden IPL hundred off 56 deliveries in the 18th over.

Marcus Stoinis takes down Mustafizur Rahman in the 20th over in style

Marcus Stoinis

Requiring 17 runs off the final over, Stoinis remained unfazed and sent the ball pummelling over long-on for a maximum. The next two deliveries went for boundaries, with the second of those proving to be a no-ball.

With only two required off four balls, the veteran sent the ball to the short fine leg region as it crossed the fence. The seam-bowling all-rounder took his helmet off and celebrated as the Super Giants beat the defending champions for the second time this year.

Stoinis also secured the Player of the Match award, as his century trumped CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's. The run-chase of 211 is the highest in an IPL game in Chennai.

It's also the second successive loss for the Yellow Army, who have now lost four games in IPL 2024.

