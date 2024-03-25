WATCH: Massive fight breaks out between fans during Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 clash

A lot happened during the IPL 2024 fixture between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium, which was packed with passionate fans on Sunday (March 24) evening. One such incident was a fight between fans in the stands, which is now going viral all over the internet.

There has been widespread speculation over the reason behind the fight, but there is no clarity yet on the incident. Here is the video of the brawl which took place in Ahmedabad even when the IPL action was proceeding on the field:

Gujarat Titans prevail over Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter to register their first victory of IPL 2024

It was the first game of the new season for both franchises and the hype around the contest was sky-high, given the fact that the Gujarat Titans' former skipper Hardik Pandya had returned to Ahmedabad and was leading the Mumbai Indians side against the hosts. The five-time IPL winners won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shubman Gill's men managed to put 168-6 on the board in 20 overs, with talented southpaw Sai Sudharsan top-scoring for them with 45 runs off 39 balls. The 22-year-old continued from where he left off during the IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing 169 runs for their first victory of this season, the Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Ishan Kishan for a duck off the fourth delivery of the very first over of their innings. With the wickets falling at regular intervals, the visitors eventually fell short of the target by a margin of six runs.

Next up, the Gujarat Titans will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Tuesday, March 26. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will travel to Hyderabad for a match against Pat Cummins' SunRisers.