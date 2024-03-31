[Watch] Matheesha Pathirana breathes fire, bamboozles Mitchell Marsh & Tristan Stubbs during DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Matheesha Pathirana turned the momentum in his team's favor (DC) within a span of just three deliveries during their game against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

The Sri Lankan is known for his ability to bowl yorkers almost at will due to his slinging action and that's exactly what led to the downfall of DC batters Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs.

Marsh had just got going with a nice little partnership of 32 runs with skipper Rishabh Pant. However, a searing yorker from Matheesha Pathirana saw the Australian lose his middle stump.

Tristan Stubbs almost faced a carbon copy of a delivery that led to Mitchell Marsh's dismissal and he too couldn't bring his bat down in time to avoid his stumps getting castled. Here's the video of both the dismissals:

There wasn't much that both Marsh and Stubbs could do about the deliveries they got as Pathirana got the ball to tail in at pace and the dip on it was just too good to not deserve a wicket.

Matheesha Pathirana the pick of CSK's bowlers on a tough day out

The Capitals have managed to post a challenging total of 191/5 on the board in their first home game of the season. They got a fantastic start from their openers Prithvi Shaw (43 off 27) and David Warner (52 off 35) as the duo added a fantastic 93 runs at the top.

Rishabh Pant looked to be gradually getting back to his best as he scored a fine half-century (51 off 32), taking a liking to Matheesha Pathirana in his final over. The Sri Lankan had the last laugh as he dismissed the Delhi captain and ended with figures of 3/31.

After a couple of relatively quiet outings so far, CSK will want their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead by example in what could be a stiff chase.