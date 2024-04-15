[Watch] Mayank Markande castles Virat Kohli with a googly in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 42 runs off 20 deliveries by a brilliant googly by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Mayank Markande at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

Pursuing a record 288 in the second innings, RCB got off to a spending start with both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis showing intent from the word go. The pair amassed 79 runs in the powerplay, three more than what SRH had scored in their first innings.

Kohli looked in good touch, taking on the SRH pacers to help RCB's cause. However, a prolific powerplay was the easiest task in their uphill journey, and Kohi departed right when the middle overs began.

Facing Markande for the first time in the innings, Kohli went for a lavish slog sweep. However, the right-handed batter was undone by the flight as the goggly sneaked through his stroke to hit the top of the leg stump. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Mayank Markande's first over only yielded five runs, which was the perfect response for SRH after a brutal powerplay,

Kohli extends his run tally in IPL 2024 to 361 runs after cameo against SRH

After his rare blip against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli was back to his best in the brief, but sublime cameo against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His knock included six fours and two sixes, and it stretched his lead in the Orange Cap race as well.

Kohli's dismissal to Markande marked the first time that he was dismissed to a leg spinner since losing his wicket to Ravi Bishnoi in the 2023 IPL clash against Lucknow away from home.

RCB, meanwhile, have fallen into deep trouble in their run chase in the middle overs. In the space of four overs, RCB have lost four wickets with Mayank Markande striking yet again, while Pat Cummins also joined the proceedings.

Rajat Patidar holed out to the deep while Will Jacks was unfortunate to be run out at the non-striker's end after a deflection off bowler Jaydev Unadkat's fingers. Faf du Plessis, who looked to convert his start into something significant, was outdone by a Pat Cummins bouncer. The skipper departed for a well-made 62 runs off 28 deliveries.

