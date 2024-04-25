[Watch] Mayank Markande dishes out Bumrah's classic celebration after castling Will Jacks in SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 clash  

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Mayank Markande bamboozled Will Jacks with a slower, flighted delivery in his first over of the contest against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The spinner delivered SRH's second breakthrough at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

RCB were looking to set a platform in the middle overs, and needed Will Jacks to play a similar knock like against KKR in their previous match. However, the Englishman got off to a sluggish start, scoring only six runs off his first eight deliveries, and felt the need to get going.

Jacks tried to get a big shot away throughout the entire over by Markande, but could not connect. The right-handed batter finally attempted a wild sweep shot, but the floated, slower ball was arguably not full enough for the sweep. The ball evaded the bat and went on to hit the top of the off stump, almost in slow motion.

Markande celebrated the wicket with a cool shrug, much like his former teammate Jasprit Bumrah. The duo had shared the dressing room during the leg-spinner's short stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Have a look at the wicket and the dismissal right here:

Mayank Markande ended up conceding only four runs in the over to help SRH make a strong start to the middle overs after conceding 61 runs in the powerplay.

Mayank Markande had outfoxed Virat Kohli with a googly in the reverse fixture at the Chinnaswamy

The leg-spinner has been excellent with his variations, whether it be speed or delivery type to keep the opposition batters on their toes. Much like he went through Jacks' stroke in the ongoing contest, he had castled Virat Kohli, when these two sides had met at the Chinnaswamy Stadium midway through April.

The major difference was the type of delivery as the one to Kohli was well-disguised. The ace batter had gone down on one knee to play the sweep, but could only connect with air as the ball went through the gap between the bat and body to crash into the stumps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback